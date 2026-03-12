Short Interest in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Declines By 46.1%

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 83,739 shares, a decline of 46.1% from the February 12th total of 155,223 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 126,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Insider Activity at Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust
In related news, Portfolio Manager Jack Connelly sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $39,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager directly owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,110. This represents a 41.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth $69,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0631 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.
About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE: IQI) is a closed-end management investment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, the fund’s primary objective is to provide investors with a high level of current income that is exempt from federal income taxes. To achieve this, the trust invests predominantly in investment-grade municipal securities issued by U.S. states, municipalities, and their agencies.
The portfolio holds a diversified blend of municipal bonds, including general obligation bonds, revenue bonds, and other tax-exempt obligations.
