Short Interest in Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Increases By 140.2%

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,592 shares, a growth of 140.2% from the February 12th total of 1,079 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 408 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 408 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Intrum AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ITJTY opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.75. Intrum AB has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.56.

Intrum AB (publ) Company Profile

Intrum AB (publ) is a leading European provider of credit management services, helping companies and consumers make sound credit decisions and manage outstanding receivables. The company’s core offerings include debt collection, outsourcing of credit management processes, receivables purchase, credit information and scoring, as well as consultancy on credit risk. Through these services, Intrum assists clients in optimizing cash flow, reducing credit losses and maintaining healthy customer relationships.

Founded through the merger of Intrum Justitia and Lindorff in 2017, Intrum has grown into a pan-European organisation with operations in more than 20 markets.

