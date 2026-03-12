Short Interest in HomesToLife Ltd (NASDAQ:HTLM) Expands By 118.0%

HomesToLife Ltd (NASDAQ:HTLM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 101,805 shares, an increase of 118.0% from the February 12th total of 46,705 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,120,420 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,120,420 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

HomesToLife Price Performance

HTLM opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.38 million, a P/E ratio of 50.00 and a beta of -1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.93. HomesToLife has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $4.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e)” rating on shares of HomesToLife in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, HomesToLife presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About HomesToLife

HomesToLife Ltd. engages in the retail of home furniture and sale of customized furniture solutions. Its products include leather and fabric upholstered furniture, case goods, and accessories. The company was founded by Yong Pin Phua and Yong Tat Phua in September 1989 and is headquartered in Singapore.

