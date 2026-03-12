Short Interest in Harbour Energy PLC Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Rises By 108.1%

Harbour Energy PLC Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 19,189 shares, a growth of 108.1% from the February 12th total of 9,223 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,236 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,236 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Harbour Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HBRIY

Harbour Energy Trading Up 3.1%

About Harbour Energy

Shares of OTCMKTS:HBRIY traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $3.97. 280,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,858. Harbour Energy has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.02.

(Get Free Report)

Harbour Energy PLC (OTCMKTS: HBRIY) is a London-based independent oil and gas exploration and production company formed in July 2021 through the merger of Premier Oil and Chrysaor. As the largest UK-listed E&P group by production, the company focuses on developing and operating a diversified portfolio of upstream assets to deliver long-term value through stable cash flow and disciplined capital allocation.

The company’s core business activities encompass the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.