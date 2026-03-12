Short Interest in Harbour Energy PLC Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Rises By 108.1%

Harbour Energy PLC Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 19,189 shares, a growth of 108.1% from the February 12th total of 9,223 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,236 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,236 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Harbour Energy PLC (OTCMKTS: HBRIY) is a London-based independent oil and gas exploration and production company formed in July 2021 through the merger of Premier Oil and Chrysaor. As the largest UK-listed E&P group by production, the company focuses on developing and operating a diversified portfolio of upstream assets to deliver long-term value through stable cash flow and disciplined capital allocation.
The company’s core business activities encompass the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas.
