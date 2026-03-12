Short Interest in DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:TOLZ) Drops By 62.3%

DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:TOLZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,893 shares, a drop of 62.3% from the February 12th total of 5,022 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,879 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,879 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of TOLZ traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.33. 176,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,295. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.27. The stock has a market cap of $174.96 million, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.72. DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $47.71 and a twelve month high of $62.22.

About DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF

The ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (TOLZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of companies that derive more than 70% of cash flows from infrastructure-related businesses. TOLZ was launched on Mar 25, 2014 and is managed by ProShares.

