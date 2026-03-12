Short Interest in Direxion Daily TSM Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSMZ) Declines By 61.0%

Direxion Daily TSM Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSMZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 18,342 shares, a drop of 61.0% from the February 12th total of 47,035 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,182 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 53,182 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion Daily TSM Bear 1X Shares stock. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily TSM Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSMZ – Free Report) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares during the quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. owned 9.67% of Direxion Daily TSM Bear 1X Shares worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Direxion Daily TSM Bear 1X Shares Trading Down 2.1%

TSMZ opened at $10.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.42. Direxion Daily TSM Bear 1X Shares has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $29.60.

Direxion Daily TSM Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend

Direxion Daily TSM Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.1092 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%.

The Direxion Daily TSM Bear 1X Shares (TSMZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) stock. TSMZ was launched on Oct 3, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

