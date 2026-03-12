Short Interest in Bitwise Bitcoin Standard Corporations ETF (NYSEARCA:OWNB) Decreases By 91.3%

Bitwise Bitcoin Standard Corporations ETF (NYSEARCA:OWNB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,877 shares, a decrease of 91.3% from the February 12th total of 21,653 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,649 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 26,649 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Bitwise Bitcoin Standard Corporations ETF Stock Down 1.5%

OWNB traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.18. 1,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,642. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.90 and its 200 day moving average is $26.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 million, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 5.30. Bitwise Bitcoin Standard Corporations ETF has a 52 week low of $16.74 and a 52 week high of $39.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitwise Bitcoin Standard Corporations ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OWNB. Ankerstar Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin Standard Corporations ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Brookwood Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin Standard Corporations ETF by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin Standard Corporations ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $934,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin Standard Corporations ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,085,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin Standard Corporations ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,245,000.

Bitwise Bitcoin Standard Corporations ETF Company Profile

The Bitwise Bitcoin Standard Corporations ETF (OWNB) is an exchange-traded fund that trades on the NYSEARCA exchange in the United States.

