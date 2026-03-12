Shore Capital Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Savills (LON:SVS)

Savills (LON:SVS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital Group in a research report issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports.
Savills Trading Down 7.7%
LON:SVS opened at GBX 925 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,032.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 994.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.15. Savills has a 1 year low of GBX 858.89 and a 1 year high of GBX 1,126.
Savills Company Profile
Our scale gives us wide-ranging specialist and local knowledge, and we take pride in providing best-in-class advice as we help individuals, businesses and institutions make better property decisions.
