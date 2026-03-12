Shore Capital Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Savills (LON:SVS)

Savills (LON:SVS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital Group in a research report issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports.

Savills Trading Down 7.7%

LON:SVS opened at GBX 925 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,032.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 994.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.15. Savills has a 1 year low of GBX 858.89 and a 1 year high of GBX 1,126.

Get Savills alerts:

Savills Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Founded in the UK in 1855, Savills is one of the world’s leading property agents. Our experience and expertise spans the globe, with 600 offices across the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa and the Middle East.

Our scale gives us wide-ranging specialist and local knowledge, and we take pride in providing best-in-class advice as we help individuals, businesses and institutions make better property decisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Savills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.