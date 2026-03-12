Shannon River Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 229,384 Backblaze, Inc. $BLZE

Shannon River Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 229,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,000. Backblaze comprises 0.3% of Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Backblaze by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Backblaze during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Backblaze during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its holdings in Backblaze by 34.7% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 54.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Backblaze Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLZE opened at $3.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $217.53 million, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.30. Backblaze, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $10.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLZE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered Backblaze from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Backblaze from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Backblaze in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $8.00 price objective on Backblaze in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Backblaze currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.21.

Backblaze Company Profile

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases. This service is offered as a consumption-based Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and serves use cases, such as public, hybrid, and multi-cloud data storage; application development and DevOps; content delivery and edge computing; security and ransomware protection; media management; backup, archive, and tape replacement; repository for analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning; and Internet of Things.

