SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 5,996 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,996 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,290,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 185,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,032,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 975,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,886,000 after acquiring an additional 32,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 28.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $124.52 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $133.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.21 and a 200 day moving average of $122.42. The firm has a market cap of $91.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index serves as the underlying index for the S&P 600/Citigroup Growth and Value Index series. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares.

