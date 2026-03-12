SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Reduces Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,084 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RTX by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,775,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,543,978,000 after purchasing an additional 700,487 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of RTX by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,706,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,457,452,000 after purchasing an additional 552,009 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of RTX by 1.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 76,197,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,750,087,000 after purchasing an additional 799,155 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,174,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,543,078,000 after purchasing an additional 575,004 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,359,602,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 17,527 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total transaction of $3,490,677.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $1,637,776.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 27,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,455,632.60. This trade represents a 23.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,255 shares of company stock worth $18,151,956. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX stock opened at $207.21 on Thursday. RTX Corporation has a 1-year low of $112.27 and a 1-year high of $214.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.80.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $24.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.65 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on RTX. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on RTX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. DZ Bank cut RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

RTX News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pratt & Whitney (an RTX unit) won a follow‑on contract to supply TJ150 turbojet engines for Leidos’ AGM‑190A small cruise missile — a direct, near‑term revenue and backlog boost for RTX’s aerospace & defense segment. Pratt & Whitney award

Pratt & Whitney (an RTX unit) won a follow‑on contract to supply TJ150 turbojet engines for Leidos’ AGM‑190A small cruise missile — a direct, near‑term revenue and backlog boost for RTX’s aerospace & defense segment. Positive Sentiment: RTX was selected for Pentagon-backed initiatives to rebuild North American rare‑earth capacity and won follow‑on engine work — this improves long‑term supply‑chain resilience for defense systems and reduces dependency on overseas critical materials. These efforts increase RTX’s strategic exposure to U.S. defense modernization spending. RTX rare earths push

RTX was selected for Pentagon-backed initiatives to rebuild North American rare‑earth capacity and won follow‑on engine work — this improves long‑term supply‑chain resilience for defense systems and reduces dependency on overseas critical materials. These efforts increase RTX’s strategic exposure to U.S. defense modernization spending. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/outlook momentum: coverage pieces note RTX has outperformed peers over the past year (cited ~62.5% gain), supporting a bullish longer‑term thesis tied to defense contracts and margin recovery. That framing can attract momentum buyers. RTX outperforms industry

Analyst/outlook momentum: coverage pieces note RTX has outperformed peers over the past year (cited ~62.5% gain), supporting a bullish longer‑term thesis tied to defense contracts and margin recovery. That framing can attract momentum buyers. Neutral Sentiment: Jefferies reaffirmed a Hold rating with a $225 price target after the U.S. authorized Egypt’s $4.7B NASAMS purchase — a neutral catalyst: the deal validates defense demand but a Hold rating signals limited near‑term upside from this note alone. Jefferies reaffirms Hold

Jefferies reaffirmed a Hold rating with a $225 price target after the U.S. authorized Egypt’s $4.7B NASAMS purchase — a neutral catalyst: the deal validates defense demand but a Hold rating signals limited near‑term upside from this note alone. Neutral Sentiment: Several high‑profile headlines about “RTX” in gaming/GPU contexts (NVIDIA RTX features, laptop deals) are unrelated to RTX Corporation’s business — they may create noise in newsfeeds but do not materially affect RTX Corp’s fundamentals. Example: an Acer laptop story referencing NVIDIA RTX GPUs. Acer gaming laptop

Several high‑profile headlines about “RTX” in gaming/GPU contexts (NVIDIA RTX features, laptop deals) are unrelated to RTX Corporation’s business — they may create noise in newsfeeds but do not materially affect RTX Corp’s fundamentals. Example: an Acer laptop story referencing NVIDIA RTX GPUs. Negative Sentiment: Broader sector headwinds: coverage (e.g., Barron’s) notes defense stocks haven’t uniformly rallied on the Iran conflict, suggesting macro/flow dynamics and risk‑off moves can weigh on RTX even as company‑specific wins arrive. This can limit multiple expansion. Defense stocks down

RTX Company Profile

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

