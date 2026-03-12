SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $5.91 Million Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises 1.0% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,621,000 after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 13.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 287,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,714,000 after acquiring an additional 34,009 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,837,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,169,000 after purchasing an additional 22,325 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,070,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,113,000 after purchasing an additional 26,305 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 87,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,672,000 after purchasing an additional 7,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $205.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a twelve month low of $145.12 and a twelve month high of $243.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.29.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.65. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 20.40%.The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.99%.

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $228.50 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $268.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.44.

Positive Sentiment: PNC reaffirmed a stable 2026 outlook, citing rising commercial & industrial (C&I) lending, expanding treasury/fee businesses and targeted regional and capital markets moves — this supports organic revenue and fee growth expectations. PNC Signals Stable 2026 Outlook

PNC reaffirmed a stable 2026 outlook, citing rising commercial & industrial (C&I) lending, expanding treasury/fee businesses and targeted regional and capital markets moves — this supports organic revenue and fee growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: PNC Capital Markets was added to the Investortools Dealer Network, improving electronic fixed‑income connectivity and potential trading revenue/flow from institutional clients. Integration can boost liquidity access and execution volumes for PNC’s trading desk. Investortools Dealer Network Expands Trading Capabilities with PNC Capital Markets

PNC Capital Markets was added to the Investortools Dealer Network, improving electronic fixed‑income connectivity and potential trading revenue/flow from institutional clients. Integration can boost liquidity access and execution volumes for PNC’s trading desk. Positive Sentiment: A director purchased 20 shares at ~$200.38 (SEC filing), a small insider buy but a positive signal that may reassure investors on management’s view of valuation. SEC Form 4

A director purchased 20 shares at ~$200.38 (SEC filing), a small insider buy but a positive signal that may reassure investors on management’s view of valuation. Neutral Sentiment: PNC’s presentation at the RBC Global Financial Institutions Conference provides analysts and investors more detail on strategy and outlook — useful for modeling but not immediate earnings impact. RBC Conference Transcript

PNC’s presentation at the RBC Global Financial Institutions Conference provides analysts and investors more detail on strategy and outlook — useful for modeling but not immediate earnings impact. Neutral Sentiment: PNC-sponsored community/PR events (Taste of the Draft benefiting GENYOUth) are positive for brand and local presence but unlikely to move near-term earnings. Taste of the Draft PR

PNC-sponsored community/PR events (Taste of the Draft benefiting GENYOUth) are positive for brand and local presence but unlikely to move near-term earnings. Negative Sentiment: Analyst/technical pieces note recent price weakness (discussing a “buy the bottom”/hammer pattern). While some see this as a buy signal, the coverage highlights that PNC has traded down recently — technical pressure and mean-reversion risk may be weighing on the stock today. Technical Analysis Article

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 7,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.98, for a total value of $1,710,868.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,563.16. The trade was a 79.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander E. C. Overstrom sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total value of $584,775.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,940,179.20. The trade was a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,186 shares of company stock valued at $14,840,973. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, offering a broad range of banking, lending, investment and wealth management services. PNC operates a national banking franchise with a significant retail branch network and dedicated capabilities for commercial, institutional and government clients. Its services are designed to serve individuals, small businesses, corporations and public sector entities across the United States.

PNC’s core business activities include consumer and business banking, residential mortgage lending, corporate and institutional banking, asset management and wealth advisory services.

