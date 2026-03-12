SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Buys 6,274 Shares of Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 11,417.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,668,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,084,917,000 after acquiring an additional 17,515,383 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,716,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,934,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,783 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,309,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Duke Energy by 448.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 826,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,254,000 after purchasing an additional 675,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 1,472,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,734,000 after buying an additional 576,674 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Duke Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Duke Energy this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.2%

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total value of $868,156.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,633.69. The trade was a 23.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Regis T. Repko sold 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $123,001.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,142.56. The trade was a 19.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DUK opened at $130.01 on Thursday. Duke Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $111.22 and a 1-year high of $132.65. The company has a market capitalization of $101.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $1.065 per share. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on DUK. Morgan Stanley set a $139.00 target price on Duke Energy in a report on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $136.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho set a $130.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.80.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company’s core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

