SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Buys 6,274 Shares of Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 11,417.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,668,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,084,917,000 after acquiring an additional 17,515,383 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,716,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,934,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,783 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,309,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Duke Energy by 448.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 826,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,254,000 after purchasing an additional 675,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 1,472,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,734,000 after buying an additional 576,674 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Key Headlines Impacting Duke Energy
Here are the key news stories impacting Duke Energy this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Settlement agreements in North Carolina and South Carolina over the proposed DUKE mergers commit to “measurable, trackable” customer savings (described as hundreds of millions of dollars), reducing regulatory uncertainty around the combination and making the merger more likely to win approval. Duke Energy reaches agreements with North Carolina customer advocates, NC Attorney General’s office and others
- Positive Sentiment: Company statements and reporting indicate the merger deal includes explicit customer cost reductions, a concession likely to ease approval and political pushback. That reduces execution risk for the corporate restructuring. Duke Energy’s merger deal includes reducing customer costs
- Positive Sentiment: Operational progress: Duke opened its largest battery storage facility in Knightdale, supporting grid reliability and the company’s clean-energy transition narrative — a strategic positive for long-term capital projects and regulatory positioning. Duke Energy’s largest battery storage facility now open in Knightdale
- Positive Sentiment: Sell-side support: a UBS analyst published a bullish note calling for price appreciation, adding short-term analyst-driven buying interest to the stock. Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says
- Positive Sentiment: Community/PR: Duke Energy Foundation announced $500,000 in HERO grants for South Carolina emergency preparedness, helping community relations ahead of regulatory reviews. Duke Energy Foundation offers $500,000 to strengthen emergency preparedness across South Carolina
- Neutral Sentiment: Financing: Duke priced an upsized $1.3B convertible senior note offering (3.00% due 2029) and will use proceeds mainly to refinance 2026 convertibles — this reduces near-term refinancing risk but introduces convertible securities (potential dilution), so market impact is mixed. Duke Energy prices upsized offering of $1.3 billion of 3.000% convertible senior notes due 2029
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation/market note: Analysts and coverage pieces are updating valuation after the upsized convertible deal and recent share run; the stock has shown multi-month momentum, tempering downside risk while keeping expectations elevated. A Look At Duke Energy (DUK) Valuation After Upsized US$1.3b Convertible Notes Refinancing
- Negative Sentiment: Customer backlash and rate pressure: Thousands of customers and local officials are calling for audits and protesting bill spikes amid Duke’s rate filings; New Bern and other localities are considering or approving small utility rate increases tied to wholesale costs, drawing regulatory scrutiny and political risk. Thousands demand Duke Energy audit after spike in power bills
- Negative Sentiment: Service/reputation issues: Recent outages impacted schools and communities, and local opposition to a proposed gas-plant expansion raises potential permitting, legal and PR headwinds that could delay projects or increase costs. As Duke Energy plans expansion, neighbors fearful of air pollution
Insiders Place Their Bets
Duke Energy Stock Up 0.2%
NYSE:DUK opened at $130.01 on Thursday. Duke Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $111.22 and a 1-year high of $132.65. The company has a market capitalization of $101.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.33.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Duke Energy Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $1.065 per share. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.41%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently commented on DUK. Morgan Stanley set a $139.00 target price on Duke Energy in a report on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $136.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho set a $130.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.80.
Duke Energy Profile
Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company’s core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.
Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.
