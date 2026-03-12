SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Buys 1,079 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 21.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 126.9% in the third quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 825.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $653.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, January 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. HSBC raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $685.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $696.00 to $683.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $633.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.40, for a total transaction of $2,562,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 123,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,499,170. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.20, for a total value of $216,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,230,982.40. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $495.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $562.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $548.87. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.46 and a 1-year high of $643.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $184.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.96.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 15.05%.The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.70%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

