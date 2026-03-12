Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.03, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.77 million. Serve Robotics had a negative net margin of 4,121.58% and a negative return on equity of 38.52%.

Serve activated a fleet of 2,000 robots across 20 cities (nearly 1,000 deployed in Q4) while maintaining a 99.8% delivery completion rate , which management frames as proof the technology works at scale.

Serve activated a fleet of across 20 cities (nearly 1,000 deployed in Q4) while maintaining a , which management frames as proof the technology works at scale. Q4 revenue was $0.9M (≈400% YoY) and full-year 2025 revenue was $2.7M, and management raised 2026 revenue guidance to approximately $26M , citing acquisitions and expanded deployments as drivers.

Q4 revenue was $0.9M (≈400% YoY) and full-year 2025 revenue was $2.7M, and management raised 2026 revenue guidance to approximately , citing acquisitions and expanded deployments as drivers. Serve completed four strategic acquisitions (Phantom Auto, Vayu, Diligent Robotics, Weebo) to build a cross-domain data and autonomy platform that the company says strengthens its “flywheel” by adding indoor hospital data, connectivity, model-building, and partner channels.

Serve completed four strategic acquisitions (Phantom Auto, Vayu, Diligent Robotics, Weebo) to build a cross-domain data and autonomy platform that the company says strengthens its “flywheel” by adding indoor hospital data, connectivity, model-building, and partner channels. Despite top-line growth, GAAP operating expenses were $34.3M in Q4 and adjusted EBITDA was negative about $28M; management projects 2026 non‑GAAP operating expenses of $160M–$170M, signaling continued heavy spending and cash burn even with $260M in cash and marketable securities.

Despite top-line growth, GAAP operating expenses were $34.3M in Q4 and adjusted EBITDA was negative about $28M; management projects 2026 non‑GAAP operating expenses of $160M–$170M, signaling continued heavy spending and cash burn even with $260M in cash and marketable securities. Monetization is diversifying — advertising/branding grew 50% YoY in Q4, software/data revenue began in Q4 with ~70% of software recurring, and Diligent’s hospital contracts are expected to contribute roughly $7M in 2026 recurring revenue.

Shares of SERV traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,770,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,929,371. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.66. Serve Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.90.

In other news, CFO Brian Read sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $88,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 337,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,166.85. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Ali Kashani sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total transaction of $131,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,334,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,415,364.08. The trade was a 0.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 108,740 shares of company stock worth $1,245,810 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Serve Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Serve Robotics during the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Serve Robotics in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its stake in Serve Robotics by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Serve Robotics in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Serve Robotics in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Serve Robotics Company Profile

Serve Robotics develops and operates autonomous sidewalk delivery robots designed to transform last-mile logistics for restaurants, retailers and grocery brands. By combining proprietary hardware, sensor suites and dispatch software, the company enables on-demand deliveries of food, beverages and consumer goods while minimizing reliance on traditional vehicle fleets.

The core Serve robot integrates four-wheeled mobility, LiDAR and vision cameras with AI-driven navigation algorithms to detect obstacles, traverse urban sidewalks and interact safely with pedestrians.

