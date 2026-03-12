Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.03, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.77 million. Serve Robotics had a negative net margin of 4,121.58% and a negative return on equity of 38.52%.
Here are the key takeaways from Serve Robotics’ conference call:
- Serve activated a fleet of 2,000 robots across 20 cities (nearly 1,000 deployed in Q4) while maintaining a 99.8% delivery completion rate, which management frames as proof the technology works at scale.
- Q4 revenue was $0.9M (≈400% YoY) and full-year 2025 revenue was $2.7M, and management raised 2026 revenue guidance to approximately $26M, citing acquisitions and expanded deployments as drivers.
- Serve completed four strategic acquisitions (Phantom Auto, Vayu, Diligent Robotics, Weebo) to build a cross-domain data and autonomy platform that the company says strengthens its “flywheel” by adding indoor hospital data, connectivity, model-building, and partner channels.
- Despite top-line growth, GAAP operating expenses were $34.3M in Q4 and adjusted EBITDA was negative about $28M; management projects 2026 non‑GAAP operating expenses of $160M–$170M, signaling continued heavy spending and cash burn even with $260M in cash and marketable securities.
- Monetization is diversifying — advertising/branding grew 50% YoY in Q4, software/data revenue began in Q4 with ~70% of software recurring, and Diligent’s hospital contracts are expected to contribute roughly $7M in 2026 recurring revenue.
Serve Robotics Stock Performance
Shares of SERV traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,770,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,929,371. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.66. Serve Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.90.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Serve Robotics
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Serve Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Serve Robotics during the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Serve Robotics in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its stake in Serve Robotics by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Serve Robotics in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Serve Robotics in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.
Serve Robotics News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Serve Robotics this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and upgraded guidance — Serve reported Q4 revenue (~$0.9M) and EPS that topped estimates and raised 2026 revenue guidance to $26M, which materially improved near‑term growth visibility. Serve Robotics Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: New merchant partnership — Serve added White Castle deliveries via Uber Eats, expanding merchant mix and consumer use cases alongside existing DoorDash and Uber Eats integrations. This supports revenue scaling if order density rises. Serve Robotics and White Castle Launch Autonomous Delivery via Uber Eats
- Positive Sentiment: Scale & acquisitions — Management says ~2,000 robots are deployed across ~20 cities, 4,500+ merchant partners and strategic buys (e.g., Diligent Robotics) that broaden addressable markets (sidewalk + indoor). Execution on these could accelerate revenue. Serve Robotics Q4 2025 Earnings Transcript
- Positive Sentiment: Technical squeeze/option flow — Heavy call‑option buying and ~29% short interest created short‑squeeze potential that amplified today’s rally independent of fundamentals. SERV Robotics Delivers Catalyst for Short-Squeeze
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst & institutional activity — Several firms reiterating buy/outperform ratings and institutions have added shares; this bolsters liquidity and sentiment but doesn’t remove execution risk. Serve Robotics Up 13%: NVIDIA Loves It, Analysts See 67% More Upside
- Neutral Sentiment: Management commentary — CEO interviews and the earnings call highlight new verticals (hospitals/indoor robots) and roadmap color; useful for long‑term thesis but dependent on execution. Serve Robotics (SERV) CEO on White Castle Partnership & AI Expansion into Hospitals
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — Multiple recent Form 4 filings show CEO, COO and CFO selling shares; markets often view concentrated insider selling as a near‑term negative signal. SEC Form 4 (CEO sale)
- Negative Sentiment: Execution & cash‑burn risks — Q4 revenue (~$0.9M) is small relative to a 2,000‑robot fleet; critics note 2026 guidance ($26M) is below earlier implied targets and planned CapEx (~$25M) approaches projected revenue, highlighting dilution and funding risk. Serve Robotics: Immaterial Progress
Serve Robotics Company Profile
Serve Robotics develops and operates autonomous sidewalk delivery robots designed to transform last-mile logistics for restaurants, retailers and grocery brands. By combining proprietary hardware, sensor suites and dispatch software, the company enables on-demand deliveries of food, beverages and consumer goods while minimizing reliance on traditional vehicle fleets.
The core Serve robot integrates four-wheeled mobility, LiDAR and vision cameras with AI-driven navigation algorithms to detect obstacles, traverse urban sidewalks and interact safely with pedestrians.
