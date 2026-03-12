SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Issues FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.320-0.380 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. SentinelOne also updated its Q1 2027 guidance to 0.010-0.020 EPS.

NYSE:S traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.81. 12,705,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,280,936. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 0.77. SentinelOne has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $21.40.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 43.04%.The firm had revenue of $271.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.18 million. SentinelOne has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.320-0.380 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.010-0.020 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on S shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $19.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SentinelOne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.05.

In other news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 11,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $176,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 560,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,307,928.98. This trade represents a 2.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 51,595 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $780,116.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,145,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,321,592.96. This trade represents a 4.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 203,034 shares of company stock worth $2,869,591 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Management issued materially stronger guidance for Q1 FY2027 (EPS 0.010–0.020 vs. consensus -0.180) and FY2027 (EPS 0.320–0.380 vs. consensus -0.640); that upside surprise to profitability expectations is the main positive catalyst. Press Release

Management issued materially stronger guidance for Q1 FY2027 (EPS 0.010–0.020 vs. consensus -0.180) and FY2027 (EPS 0.320–0.380 vs. consensus -0.640); that upside surprise to profitability expectations is the main positive catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Reported Q4 EPS of $0.07, beating the $0.06 consensus; company also highlighted surpassing $1B revenue and achieving full‑year operating profitability — evidence of improving unit economics. BusinessWire Release

Reported Q4 EPS of $0.07, beating the $0.06 consensus; company also highlighted surpassing $1B revenue and achieving full‑year operating profitability — evidence of improving unit economics. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 revenue was $271.15M, essentially in line with the $271.18M consensus and within the guided Q1 revenue range ($276M–$278M), so top-line growth did not accelerate enough to fully satisfy growth-focused investors. Quarterly Report

Q4 revenue was $271.15M, essentially in line with the $271.18M consensus and within the guided Q1 revenue range ($276M–$278M), so top-line growth did not accelerate enough to fully satisfy growth-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains mixed: average consensus is a “Moderate Buy” with wide-ranging price targets, leaving reaction to the beat/guidance splitated among investors. MarketBeat Coverage

Analyst coverage remains mixed: average consensus is a “Moderate Buy” with wide-ranging price targets, leaving reaction to the beat/guidance splitated among investors. Negative Sentiment: Industry commentary raised caution — articles noting a cooling endpoint market increase investor sensitivity to any revenue slowdown, which can pressure multiples for cybersecurity names. Investing.com Article

Industry commentary raised caution — articles noting a cooling endpoint market increase investor sensitivity to any revenue slowdown, which can pressure multiples for cybersecurity names. Negative Sentiment: Several insiders (including CEO and senior officers) sold shares recently; while disclosed sales can be routine, multiple large dispositions often create near‑term selling pressure. SEC Form 4 (CEO sale)

Several insiders (including CEO and senior officers) sold shares recently; while disclosed sales can be routine, multiple large dispositions often create near‑term selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Security incidents in the broader networking/security landscape (e.g., FortiGate intrusions) keep investors focused on competitive and product efficacy risks for endpoint/security vendors. Industry Security Article

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc is a cybersecurity company specializing in AI-driven, autonomous endpoint protection. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, the firm developed its Singularity Platform to unify prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, cloud workloads, containers and IoT devices. SentinelOne’s solutions leverage machine learning and behavioral analytics to identify threats in real time, automate remediation workflows and deliver forensics to support rapid incident response.

The company’s flagship product suite includes endpoint security agents, cloud workload protection, identity threat detection and extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities.

