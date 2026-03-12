Senestech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Senestech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 49,411 shares, an increase of 127.9% from the February 12th total of 21,680 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,794 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 72,794 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Senestech in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

In other news, major shareholder Glenbrook Capital Management purchased 42,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $84,623.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 593,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,694.30. This trade represents a 7.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 173,954 shares of company stock valued at $367,303. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senestech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Senestech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Senestech during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Senestech during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senestech during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. 5.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SNES opened at $2.06 on Thursday. Senestech has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 14.73, a current ratio of 15.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.15.

SenesTech, Inc (NASDAQ: SNES) is a biotechnology company specializing in non-lethal pest management solutions. The company’s core focus is the development and commercialization of fertility-based control methods for commensal rodents, providing an alternative to traditional rodenticides. By targeting the reproductive cycle of rats, SenesTech aims to reduce rodent populations over time without the use of toxic chemicals, offering a more sustainable approach for pest management professionals.

The company’s flagship product, ContraPest®, is an EPA-registered liquid bait that disrupts rodent reproduction.

