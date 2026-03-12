Sen. Markwayne Mullin Purchases Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Senator Markwayne Mullin (Republican-Oklahoma) recently bought shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). In a filing disclosed on March 10th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $50,001 and $100,000 in UnitedHealth Group stock on February 25th.
Senator Markwayne Mullin also recently made the following trade(s):
- Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 2/25/2026.
- Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 2/25/2026.
- Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) on 2/4/2026.
- Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 2/4/2026.
- Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK) on 2/4/2026.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) on 2/4/2026.
- Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) on 2/4/2026.
- Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) on 2/4/2026.
- Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 2/4/2026.
- Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 2/4/2026.
UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance
Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $4.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $280.77. 2,088,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,735,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $234.60 and a 52-week high of $606.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.41.
UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.02%.
Trending Headlines about UnitedHealth Group
Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Market outperformance: UnitedHealth shares advanced while the broader market declined, a sign of relative strength that can attract momentum and analyst attention. The report noted a recent close at $285.25 (+1.03%). UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
- Neutral Sentiment: Management presentation: UNH presented at Barclays’ 28th Annual Global Healthcare Conference — investors will monitor management commentary for updates on growth drivers (Optum, Medicare Advantage), capital allocation, and any guidance color. The transcript provides the direct remarks for analysts and active investors. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Presents at Barclays 28th Annual Global Healthcare Conference Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage and forecasts: Recent analyst reports and forecast summaries remain in focus—updates can drive revisions to price targets and buy/sell views. Continued analyst attention supports trading volume and directional conviction. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Stock Forecasts
- Neutral Sentiment: Peer/sector developments: Weakness at peers such as Centene is drawing attention to Affordable Care Act and Medicaid dynamics; this can re-price sector risk but doesn’t point uniquely to UNH upside or downside. Centene Is the Worst S&P 500 Stock Today. What’s Ailing the Health Insurer.
- Neutral Sentiment: Insider/political noise: A reported suspicious senator trade is market noise that can briefly affect sentiment but is unlikely to change fundamentals for UNH. U.S. senator Markwayne Mullin just made a super suspicious stock trade
- Negative Sentiment: Recent valuation and performance weakness: A valuation review highlights multi-period share-price declines (YTD and 12‑month negative returns), which can pressure sentiment and prompt re-rating risk if earnings momentum stalls. A Look At UnitedHealth Group’s Valuation After Recent Share Price Weakness
- Negative Sentiment: Industry headwinds: Analysis of HMO/insurer stocks flags rising medical costs, nursing shortages and policy risks as ongoing pressure points for margins and near-term profitability. Those sector-level headwinds can limit upside until cost trends improve. 4 HMO Stocks to Watch Despite Escalating Costs, Nursing Shortage
Hedge Funds Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Evercore raised UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.13.
Check Out Our Latest Report on UnitedHealth Group
About Senator Mullin
Markwayne Mullin (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Oklahoma. He assumed office on January 11, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Mullin (Republican Party) ran in a special election to the U.S. Senate to represent Oklahoma. He won in the special general election on November 8, 2022. Mullin is a member of the Cherokee Nation and one of four Native American members of the 116th Congress. At the age of 20, Mullin took over his father’s plumbing business. He is also a former professional mixed martial artist. Markwayne Mullin graduated from Stilwell High School. Mullin earned an associate degree in construction technology from Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology. His career experience includes owning and founding multiple businesses.
About UnitedHealth Group
UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.
UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than UnitedHealth Group
- The Forbes Mineral America Needs
- How China Accidentally Created Its Own Rare Earth Rival
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Gilder: Don’t Buy AI Stocks, Do This Instead
- The largest IPO in history is coming
Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.