Sempra Energy $SRE Stake Boosted by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,143,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 106,380 shares during the period. Sempra Energy comprises 2.2% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $192,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Motco boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 1,945.8% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sempra Energy by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Sempra Energy Stock Down 0.2%

SRE stock opened at $92.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.45. The company has a market cap of $60.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $61.90 and a 12-month high of $97.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a $0.6575 dividend. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 93.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $99.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Argus upgraded Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $95.00 price objective on Sempra Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Sempra Energy

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard J. Mark purchased 2,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.30 per share, with a total value of $251,163.60. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 17,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,180.80. This trade represents a 18.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 4,872 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.58, for a total value of $451,049.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 39,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,613,304.82. This represents a 11.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

(Free Report)

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non‑regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company’s product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.