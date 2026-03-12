SEMAFO (OTCMKTS:SEMFF) Trading 4.4% Higher – Should You Buy?

SEMAFO Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEMFF – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.53 and last traded at $3.47. Approximately 4,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 55,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.3222.

SEMAFO Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average of $3.47.

SEMAFO Company Profile

SEMAFO Inc (OTCMKTS: SEMFF) is a Canada-based gold producer focused on the exploration, development and operation of precious metal assets in West Africa. The company’s principal operating assets are the Mana and Boungou gold mines in Burkina Faso, where it is engaged in both open-pit and underground mining activities. SEMAFO’s operations encompass on-site processing facilities, including carbon-in-leach (CIL) plants, to produce gold doré bars for sale to international markets.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, SEMAFO was originally founded as a mineral exploration venture and has since grown through strategic project acquisitions and resource development.

