SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SEIV) Stock Price Up 0% – Still a Buy?

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SEIV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.07 and last traded at $41.87. 58,738 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 93,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.86.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.03.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a $0.1785 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. This is a positive change from SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%.
The SEI Large Cap Value Factor ETF (SEIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects US large-cap stocks that are perceived to be at a discount relative to their fair valuation. SEIV was launched on May 18, 2022 and is managed by SEI.
