SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SEIV) Stock Price Up 0% – Still a Buy?

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SEIV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.07 and last traded at $41.87. 58,738 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 93,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.86.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.03.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a $0.1785 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. This is a positive change from SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEIV. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF by 46.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF by 197.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $84,000.

The SEI Large Cap Value Factor ETF (SEIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects US large-cap stocks that are perceived to be at a discount relative to their fair valuation. SEIV was launched on May 18, 2022 and is managed by SEI.

