Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 238.90 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Secure Trust Bank had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 15.79%.

Secure Trust Bank Stock Down 0.7%

STB stock opened at GBX 1,400 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,434.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,176.66. The stock has a market cap of £261.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.94. Secure Trust Bank has a fifty-two week low of GBX 430 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,550.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ian Corfield acquired 19,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,281 per share, with a total value of £248,757.39. 20.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Secure Trust Bank Company Profile

Secure Trust Bank is an established, well‐funded and capitalised UK retail bank with over 70‐years of trading history. Secure Trust Bank operates principally from its head office in Solihull, West Midlands.

The Group’s diversified lending portfolio currently focuses on two sectors:

• Business finance through its Real Estate Finance and Commercial Finance divisions, and

• Consumer finance through its Vehicle Finance and Retail Finance divisions.

Secure Trust Bank PLC is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority.

