Scott James Garber Sells 1,353 Shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Stock

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) General Counsel Scott James Garber sold 1,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $56,880.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 21,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,940.64. This trade represents a 5.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $41.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.27 million, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 20.98, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.70 and a 52 week high of $75.83.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.25%.The business had revenue of $473.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,728,000. Voss Capital LP bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $11,592,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in LGI Homes by 93.1% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 386,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,964,000 after buying an additional 186,159 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 180.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 21,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 171.3% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 87,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after buying an additional 55,259 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LGIH. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.63.

Opened a new townhome community in Colorado Springs — geographic expansion into Colorado supports lot inventory and near‑term sales potential.

Grand opening in the Denver‑area master‑planned community (Farmstead) — incremental inventory in a higher‑demand market could accelerate closings.

Launched two new communities in Dallas and Seattle and a Seagoville, TX grand opening — continued geographic diversification and move‑in ready, lower‑priced product may help revenue recovery.

Media coverage highlights valuation focus after prolonged share weakness — keeps volatility elevated as investors weigh fundamentals, multiple compression and recovery timeline.

General Counsel Scott Garber sold 1,353 shares (~$56.9k) on 3/9 — a modest insider reduction disclosed in an SEC filing that can be read as a near‑term negative signal.

CFO Charles Merdian sold 7,211 shares (~$303k; ~26% reduction in his position) — a material insider sale likely weighed on sentiment and helped push the stock lower.

COO Michael Snider reported multiple sales totaling 13,887 shares (~$583.8k) with sizable percentage reductions — additional insider selling that likely amplified downside pressure.

LGI Homes, Inc (NASDAQ: LGIH) is a residential homebuilder primarily focused on serving first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers in the United States. The company specializes in the acquisition, development and sale of affordable single-family homes and townhomes. LGI Homes operates through an integrated model that encompasses land sourcing, lot development, home construction, and post-closing customer support including warranty services.

In addition to its core homebuilding activities, LGI Homes offers ancillary services to streamline the homebuying process for its customers.

