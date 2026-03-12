Scott Hamberger Buys 909 Shares of Eagle Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSI) Stock

Eagle Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:EFSI – Get Free Report) Director Scott Hamberger acquired 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,997.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,150. This trade represents a 55.39% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eagle Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EFSI traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.33. 10,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,375. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.74. Eagle Financial Services Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.70 and a 1-year high of $41.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Get Eagle Financial Services alerts:

Eagle Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 7.76%.

Eagle Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Eagle Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.38%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EFSI shares. Loop Capital set a $43.00 price target on shares of Eagle Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Eagle Financial Services from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial set a $43.00 target price on shares of Eagle Financial Services in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Eagle Financial Services to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Eagle Financial Services

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Financial Services

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFSI. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Financial Services by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Financial Services by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Financial Services by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Financial Services by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Eagle Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Financial Services, Inc (NASDAQ: EFSI) is the bank holding company for Eagle National Bank, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Fredericksburg, Virginia. The company offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking solutions, focusing on personalized service for individuals, small businesses, and nonprofit organizations. Through its subsidiary, Eagle National Bank, it maintains a commitment to local decision-making and relationship-driven service.

Eagle Financial Services provides deposit products including checking and savings accounts, money market funds, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.