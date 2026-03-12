Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 35,134 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. $EDU

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 610,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,134 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $32,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 275.1% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 309.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the second quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:EDU opened at $53.72 on Thursday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.66 and a 1 year high of $64.97. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.03.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 7.40%.The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

EDU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, New Street Research set a $68.00 price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.84.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE: EDU) is one of China’s leading providers of private educational services, specializing in language training, test preparation and consulting for overseas study. The company’s offerings span a range of subjects, including English language instruction, preparatory courses for examinations such as the TOEFL, GRE and GMAT, and K-12 after-school tutoring. New Oriental’s curriculum is delivered through a combination of in-person learning centers and digital platforms, enabling students across various regions to access its educational resources.

Founded in 1993 by Michael Yu Minhong in Beijing, New Oriental began as a small language school and quickly expanded its footprint.

