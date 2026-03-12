Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 33,738 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,738 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $36,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,660,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 322.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 65,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,987,000 after acquiring an additional 49,749 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 618,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,759,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at about $87,868,000. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 27.7% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 43,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after acquiring an additional 9,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NET. Susquehanna set a $190.00 price target on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. DZ Bank raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.70.

NET stock opened at $213.01 on Thursday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $89.42 and a one year high of $260.00. The stock has a market cap of $74.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -734.50 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $614.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.67 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.24%. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.47, for a total value of $9,925,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.39, for a total transaction of $6,573,641.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 34,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,467,578.46. This trade represents a 50.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 526,210 shares of company stock worth $97,324,213. Insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

