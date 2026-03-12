Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Position in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 499,507 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 30,683 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $42,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 5,288 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,004 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the third quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 11,437 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays set a $116.00 price objective on Starbucks and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research raised Starbucks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $110.00 target price on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $242,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 59,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,789,226.08. The trade was a 4.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brady Brewer sold 1,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $159,373.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 86,605 shares in the company, valued at $8,411,077.60. This trade represents a 1.86% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,729 shares of company stock valued at $460,974. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

More Starbucks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company opening a new Nashville supply‑chain and corporate hub aimed at lowering distribution costs and improving product flow — a concrete execution step that could lift margins over time. Starbucks Nashville supply chain hub

Company opening a new Nashville supply‑chain and corporate hub aimed at lowering distribution costs and improving product flow — a concrete execution step that could lift margins over time. Positive Sentiment: Customer metrics improving: U.S. transactions and early signs of adoption for the revamped rewards program are supporting comps and revenue recovery expectations. Rewards program adoption lifts SBUX

Customer metrics improving: U.S. transactions and early signs of adoption for the revamped rewards program are supporting comps and revenue recovery expectations. Positive Sentiment: Short interest fell ~14.8% in February, reducing one source of downside pressure and indicating fewer traders are betting against the name in the near term.

Short interest fell ~14.8% in February, reducing one source of downside pressure and indicating fewer traders are betting against the name in the near term. Neutral Sentiment: Starbucks will webcast its 2026 Annual Meeting (virtual) on March 25 — routine governance event that increases transparency but is not expected to move the stock materially. Annual meeting webcast

Starbucks will webcast its 2026 Annual Meeting (virtual) on March 25 — routine governance event that increases transparency but is not expected to move the stock materially. Neutral Sentiment: DA Davidson and other firms adding coverage brings liquidity and attention; coverage itself is neutral unless accompanied by a clear rating/target change. New analyst coverage at DA Davidson

DA Davidson and other firms adding coverage brings liquidity and attention; coverage itself is neutral unless accompanied by a clear rating/target change. Negative Sentiment: Wolfe Research downgraded SBUX to Peer Perform from Outperform, flagging that Starbucks is early in a multi‑year turnaround with high execution risk — analyst skepticism can cap multiple expansion and weigh on near‑term sentiment. Wolfe Research downgrade

Wolfe Research downgraded SBUX to Peer Perform from Outperform, flagging that Starbucks is early in a multi‑year turnaround with high execution risk — analyst skepticism can cap multiple expansion and weigh on near‑term sentiment. Negative Sentiment: CEO Brady Brewer sold shares in early March (1,641 shares on Mar 5 and 588 on Mar 9, ~ $218k total), reducing his stake modestly — insider selling can be read as a negative signal even when amounts are small. SEC Form 4 disclosure

CEO Brady Brewer sold shares in early March (1,641 shares on Mar 5 and 588 on Mar 9, ~ $218k total), reducing his stake modestly — insider selling can be read as a negative signal even when amounts are small. Negative Sentiment: PR/brand risk: commentary about sugar in seasonal drinks and competing‑focused pieces raise the prospect of reputational or regulatory headwinds and add to investor caution. Sugar criticism and brand risk

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $101.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $115.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.86, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Corporation has a 1 year low of $75.50 and a 1 year high of $104.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). Starbucks had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks’ core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.