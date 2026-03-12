Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Holdings in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,025 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 66,235 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Illumina were worth $34,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at $511,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at $323,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 4.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 20.2% during the third quarter. Guardian Partners Inc. now owns 18,121 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina Stock Performance

ILMN opened at $121.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.45. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.70 and a 52-week high of $155.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.71.

Insider Activity

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. Illumina had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 31.04%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.050-5.200 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Patricia Leckman sold 2,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total transaction of $275,346.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,173.78. This represents a 12.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Davies sold 323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total value of $43,957.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 17,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,434,241.83. This trade represents a 1.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research cut Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Illumina from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Illumina from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.69.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc (NASDAQ: ILMN) is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company’s product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

