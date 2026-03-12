Schroder Investment Management Group Has $41.07 Million Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,750 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $41,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $713.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $753.00 to $690.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $800.00 price target on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $762.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Jennifer H. Mak sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.45, for a total transaction of $860,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,019,028. This trade represents a 10.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Isaiah Fields sold 2,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.01, for a total value of $1,070,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 55,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,740,135.88. The trade was a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 24,634 shares of company stock valued at $13,803,095 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $517.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a PE ratio of 340.51, a P/E/G ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a twelve month low of $396.41 and a twelve month high of $885.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $533.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $613.08.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.55. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $796.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Axon Enterprise

Here are the key news stories impacting Axon Enterprise this week:

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops technology and weapons systems for public safety and law enforcement agencies, combining hardware, software and cloud services. The company’s hardware portfolio includes conducted energy weapons (commonly known as TASER devices), body-worn cameras and in-car camera systems. Axon pairs these devices with a suite of connected products and accessories designed to capture, store and manage field evidence.

Beyond hardware, Axon operates a subscription-based software platform for digital evidence management, evidence review and records management.

