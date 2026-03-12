Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 24,083 Shares of Dover Corporation $DOV

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 186,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 24,083 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Dover were worth $31,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its position in shares of Dover by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 16,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 8,055 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR raised its position in shares of Dover by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 16,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 8,145 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group raised its position in shares of Dover by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 28,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 1,644.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 25,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Dover by 17.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $255.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dover from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Monday, January 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.23, for a total value of $932,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 72,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,836,407.24. This represents a 5.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 76,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.70, for a total transaction of $17,917,201.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 217,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,723,713.30. This represents a 26.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,497 shares of company stock valued at $19,196,277. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dover Trading Up 0.0%

Dover stock opened at $210.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.77 and a 200-day moving average of $192.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Dover Corporation has a one year low of $143.04 and a one year high of $237.54.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. Dover had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.52%.The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.20%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer of industrial products, components and specialty systems that serve a wide range of commercial and industrial end markets. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, the company has built a portfolio of operating businesses that design, manufacture and distribute engineered equipment, aftermarket parts and related services for customers around the world.

Dover’s activities span several product and solution categories, including fluid-handling and pumping systems, material handling and processing equipment, refrigeration and foodservice technologies, product identification and printing systems, precision components and automation and sensing solutions.

