SC US Ttgp LTD. Takes Position in Via Transportation Inc. $VIA

SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new stake in Via Transportation Inc. (NYSE:VIA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 421,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,286,000. Via Transportation accounts for 0.1% of SC US Ttgp LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. SC US Ttgp LTD. owned about 0.53% of Via Transportation as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Via Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Via Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Via Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Via Transportation during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Via Transportation during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on Via Transportation from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Via Transportation in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Via Transportation from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Via Transportation in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Via Transportation from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Via Transportation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Via Transportation Price Performance

VIA stock opened at $18.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.63. Via Transportation Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.48 and a 52 week high of $56.31.

Via Transportation (NYSE:VIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The company reported $999.00 earnings per share for the quarter.

Via Transportation Company Profile

Via transforms antiquated and siloed public transportation systems into smart, data-driven, and efficient digital networks. We are addressing a striking gap in the $545 billion global public transportation market. While billions of people across the globe rely on public transportation, this critical form of mobility has yet to meaningfully benefit from recent advances in technology. Buses still follow fixed routes and schedules planned years, if not decades ago, regardless of actual demand for their service.

