Savills (LON:SVS) Releases Earnings Results

Savills (LON:SVS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 77.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Savills had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 7.56%.

Here are the key takeaways from Savills’ conference call:

The group beat expectations with profit overtaking pre-COVID 2019 levels, reporting ~6% (nearly 8% cc) revenue growth, double-digit underlying EBITDA and PBT growth, and a 12% proposed dividend increase .

with profit overtaking pre-COVID 2019 levels, reporting ~6% (nearly 8% cc) revenue growth, double-digit underlying EBITDA and PBT growth, and a . Savills is acquiring Eastdil Secured for GBP 685m (60% cash / 40% equity), which immediately boosts Savills into a top global position on large deals and brings leading U.S. capital markets, debt-placement and financing capabilities.

(60% cash / 40% equity), which immediately boosts Savills into a top global position on large deals and brings leading U.S. capital markets, debt-placement and financing capabilities. The deal is funded partly with debt (an arranged $800m facility) leaving pro forma leverage of ~1.8x Management highlights strong cultural fit, no planned redundancies, equity lock-ups for Eastdil senior staff and conservative synergy guidance (>£60m revenue synergies, >£15m EBITDA), supporting low- to mid-teens% EPS accretion next year . Material risks remain from transactional volatility and regional exposures — notably China and parts of continental Europe and APAC — plus the potential macro/geopolitical impact of the Middle East conflict and ~£30m of past restructuring costs (with a small trailing charge into H1).



Savills Trading Down 7.1%

Shares of SVS traded down GBX 71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 931. The company had a trading volume of 1,233,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,280. Savills has a 1-year low of GBX 858.89 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,126. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,032.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 994.30. The stock has a market cap of £1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Savills in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,180.

Savills Company Profile

Founded in the UK in 1855, Savills is one of the world’s leading property agents. Our experience and expertise spans the globe, with 600 offices across the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa and the Middle East.

Our scale gives us wide-ranging specialist and local knowledge, and we take pride in providing best-in-class advice as we help individuals, businesses and institutions make better property decisions.

