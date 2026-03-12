SageView Advisory Group LLC Purchases 11,639 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF $PULS

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 34.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,639 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Embree Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 238,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,903,000 after acquiring an additional 61,789 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 576,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,738,000 after acquiring an additional 33,902 shares during the period. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC now owns 105,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 17,289 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 152,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,595,000 after purchasing an additional 25,105 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $8,052,000. 72.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:PULS opened at $49.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.71. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.34 and a one year high of $49.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.1654 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF’s dividend payout ratio is -112.02%.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation. PULS was launched on Apr 5, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

