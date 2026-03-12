SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys 49,389 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF $SCHP

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 255.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,389 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 392.8% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83.9% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 35.3% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 375.9% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $26.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.80. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $25.83 and a 12-month high of $27.19.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

