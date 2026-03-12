Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. $RHP Stock Position Reduced by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. decreased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 664,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,975 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $59,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2,241.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 283.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 240.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 140.3% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $95.23 on Thursday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.27 and a 12-month high of $105.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is currently 127.66%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RHP. Barclays set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 1st. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.82.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and operation of group‐oriented, large convention center hotel resorts. The company’s portfolio is anchored by its Gaylord Hotels brand, offering integrated resort, convention, entertainment and dining experiences under long‐term management agreements with Marriott International.

Ryman’s flagship properties include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center near Dallas/Fort Worth and Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

