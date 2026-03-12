Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 7,646 Shares of TransUnion $TRU

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 593,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,646 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $49,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in TransUnion by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after buying an additional 34,867 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1,318.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 20.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 12.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 6.2% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,868,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $39,395.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 31,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,612.75. This represents a 1.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $134,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,520. This trade represents a 18.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 12,064 shares of company stock worth $988,292 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRU stock opened at $71.46 on Thursday. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $65.24 and a 1-year high of $99.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.76 and its 200-day moving average is $82.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.70.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 9.95%.The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. TransUnion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.71 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.080-1.100 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 26th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.54.

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company’s offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

