Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 71,438 Shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 459,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,438 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $40,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,904,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,879,000 after buying an additional 341,235 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,859,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,451,000 after buying an additional 69,959 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,596,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,787,000 after buying an additional 914,594 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,112,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,634,000 after buying an additional 1,937,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 17.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,912,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,710,000 after acquiring an additional 892,631 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on EL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $131.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.43.

Estee Lauder Companies Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of EL opened at $91.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.07, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.69. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.37 and a 52-week high of $121.64.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 17.59% and a negative net margin of 1.21%.The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.230 EPS. Analysts predict that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -280.00%.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

Estée Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company’s portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

