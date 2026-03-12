Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,063 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $42,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $224.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.34. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.38 and a 52 week high of $437.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $10.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.40 by ($0.06). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $428.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group set a $425.00 target price on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Charter Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Charter Communications from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, December 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CHTR

About Charter Communications

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc is a U.S.-based telecommunications and mass media company that provides broadband communications and video services to residential and business customers. Operating primarily under the Spectrum brand, the company offers high-speed internet, cable television, digital voice (phone) and wireless services, as well as managed and enterprise networking solutions for commercial customers. Charter’s service portfolio targets both consumer and business markets with bundled and standalone offerings designed to meet streaming, connectivity and communications needs.

The company’s consumer-facing products include Spectrum Internet, Spectrum TV and Spectrum Voice, while Spectrum Mobile provides wireless service through arrangements with national wireless carriers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.