Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Expand Energy Corporation $EXE

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) by 33.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 388,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,910 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Expand Energy were worth $41,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXE. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Expand Energy by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 49,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expand Energy by 45.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in shares of Expand Energy by 13.3% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the third quarter valued at $649,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Expand Energy by 120.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after buying an additional 17,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expand Energy stock opened at $108.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.47. Expand Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $91.01 and a twelve month high of $126.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.89.

Expand Energy ( NASDAQ:EXE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. Expand Energy had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 15.00%.The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.50%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised Expand Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Expand Energy from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Expand Energy from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $123.00 price objective on Expand Energy in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Expand Energy from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.38.

In related news, CEO Michael Wichterich purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.50 per share, with a total value of $215,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 83,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,976,035. The trade was a 2.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

