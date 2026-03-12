Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,560 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $44,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth about $204,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 17,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 273,819 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,896,000 after purchasing an additional 28,805 shares during the period. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 63.2% in the third quarter. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd now owns 37,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,507,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 11.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,244,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.36.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

KEYS opened at $284.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $239.00 and a 200 day moving average of $201.60. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.43 and a fifty-two week high of $317.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Keysight Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.590- EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.330 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, November 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.68, for a total transaction of $475,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 107,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,636,402.48. This represents a 1.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jo Ann Juskie sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.42, for a total transaction of $304,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,552 shares in the company, valued at $3,821,079.84. This represents a 7.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,889 shares of company stock worth $1,167,221. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight’s product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

