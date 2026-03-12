Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Cummins Inc. $CMI

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 107,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,028 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $45,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the third quarter worth $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1,333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cummins from $599.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $580.00 price target on Cummins in a report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cummins from $580.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $675.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.93.

Cummins Stock Down 0.4%

Cummins stock opened at $556.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $573.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $493.96. The company has a market cap of $76.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.02 and a fifty-two week high of $617.98.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.64. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 8.44%.The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 38.99%.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other news, VP Jennifer Mary Bush sold 4,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.93, for a total value of $2,497,651.10. Following the sale, the vice president owned 15,130 shares in the company, valued at $8,849,990.90. This represents a 22.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Miller sold 18,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.10, for a total transaction of $10,811,689.70. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 34,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,446,495.30. This trade represents a 34.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 31,195 shares of company stock worth $18,397,489 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc (NYSE: CMI) is a global power technology company that designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad portfolio of diesel and natural gas engines, electrified powertrains, power generation systems and related components. Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, Cummins has grown into one of the world’s leading suppliers of internal combustion engines and a provider of technologies that reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency.

The company’s product lineup includes heavy-, medium- and light-duty engines for on-highway and off-highway applications, generator sets and power systems for commercial and industrial use, and key engine components such as turbochargers, fuel systems, air handling, filtration and aftertreatment solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.