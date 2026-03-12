Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 245,695 Shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. $CRBG

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,518,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245,695 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $48,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 57,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 6.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,686,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,372,000 after buying an additional 430,308 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 889,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,498,000 after buying an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Corebridge Financial by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

CRBG stock opened at $23.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.78. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.29 and a 52-week high of $36.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.32, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Corebridge Financial had a positive return on equity of 18.92% and a negative net margin of 1.73%.The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Corebridge Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is currently -188.68%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRBG. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings lowered Corebridge Financial from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Corebridge Financial from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corebridge Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.09.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial (NYSE: CRBG) is a publicly traded provider of retirement, life insurance and asset management solutions. Formed from the separation of American International Group’s life and retirement operations, Corebridge focuses on helping individuals, employers and institutions manage retirement income, protect against longevity and mortality risks, and invest long-term savings. The company operates under a unified brand that brings together insurance products and investment capabilities to deliver integrated financial solutions.

Corebridge’s product suite includes retirement income and annuity products, individual and group life insurance, asset management and investment advisory services, and employer-sponsored retirement plan offerings.

