Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 56,475 Shares of Vulcan Materials Company $VMC

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 57.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,291 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 56,475 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $47,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 175,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,625,271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,345,703,000 after purchasing an additional 414,828 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 12.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,824,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,040,914,000 after buying an additional 857,210 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 104.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,183,000 after buying an additional 36,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 19.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 256,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,976,000 after buying an additional 41,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on VMC. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $330.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $321.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.29.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $266.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Vulcan Materials Company has a twelve month low of $218.87 and a twelve month high of $331.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.18.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.41). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.62%.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 1,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total value of $345,329.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) is a U.S.-based producer of construction materials that supplies the building and infrastructure markets. The company’s primary products include construction aggregates such as crushed stone, sand and gravel, as well as asphalt mixes and ready-mixed concrete. These materials are used in a wide range of projects including highways, commercial and residential construction, and public infrastructure.

Vulcan operates an integrated network of quarries, asphalt plants and concrete facilities to produce and deliver materials to contractors, municipalities and private developers.

