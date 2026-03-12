Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 23,507 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,507 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $39,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 11,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $579,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRSK opened at $203.13 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.60 and a 12 month high of $322.92. The company has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.30 and a 200 day moving average of $224.68.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.74 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 357.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

In related news, Director Christopher John Perry bought 1,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $180.00 per share, with a total value of $180,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,920. This represents a 50.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.54, for a total value of $65,862.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 14,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,738.10. This represents a 2.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VRSK. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Capital One Financial set a $224.00 target price on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $239.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.20.

Verisk Analytics, Inc (NASDAQ: VRSK) is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk’s product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

