Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 13,035 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,035 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $36,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,121,000. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 85,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,089,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,074,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,591,998,000 after buying an additional 134,087 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 863,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $794,723,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $1,071.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,095.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $990.91. The company has a market capitalization of $52.61 billion, a PE ratio of 84.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.45. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $438.86 and a 12 month high of $1,256.22.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $751.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.69 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 22.07%.The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 21,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.16, for a total value of $25,443,451.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 82,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,448,539.48. This trade represents a 20.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 22,875 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.16, for a total transaction of $26,790,285.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 235,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,314,121.12. This represents a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 98,550 shares of company stock worth $114,256,090 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPWR. KeyCorp upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,218.42.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS’s product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

