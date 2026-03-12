Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.15, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $377.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.43 million. Rubrik updated its Q1 2027 guidance to -0.040–0.020 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance to 0.070-0.270 EPS.

Shares of NYSE RBRK traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.43. The company had a trading volume of 9,142,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,805,108. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of -27.91 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.22. Rubrik has a 1-year low of $46.36 and a 1-year high of $103.00.

In related news, Director Ravi Mhatre sold 101,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total transaction of $8,317,739.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian K. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $708,800.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 330,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,445,119.36. This trade represents a 2.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 247,878 shares of company stock worth $18,152,721 over the last three months. Company insiders own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Rubrik in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Rubrik by 209.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocate Investing Services LLC purchased a new position in Rubrik in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Here are the key news stories impacting Rubrik this week:

Earnings beat and revenue upside: Rubrik reported Q4 EPS of $0.04 and revenue $377.68M, both materially above consensus — this signals improving profitability and demand execution. Q4 Press Release

Raised FY2027 EPS guidance: Rubrik gave a profitable FY EPS range ($0.07–$0.27) versus a large negative consensus — a notable shift toward sustained profitability if achieved. Guidance Detail

Q1 revenue and EPS guide above estimates: Q1 FY27 revenue guide ($365M–$367M) and EPS (-$0.04 to -$0.02) both beat street expectations, indicating near-term momentum. Slide Deck

Company narrative and positioning: Management frames Rubrik as a critical platform for AI-era data security and recovery, which supports a higher long-term growth multiple but depends on execution. BusinessWire: Q4 Results

Unusually high call-option activity: Traders bought ~20,870 call contracts (about +191% vs. average), which can amplify intraday volatility and reflect speculative bullish positioning. (No external link)

Analyst pushback: Rosenblatt lowered its expectations for RBRK, which can pressure sentiment despite the beat/guidance — analysts remain a key driver of short-term flows. Rosenblatt Note

A number of research firms have commented on RBRK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Rubrik from $97.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.68.

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company’s platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

