Royal Bank Of Canada Upgrades Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) to Outperform

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Repsol from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Repsol Stock Up 3.3%
Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The energy company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. Repsol had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 3.49%.The company had revenue of $14.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14 billion. On average, analysts predict that Repsol will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.
About Repsol
Repsol is a Spanish integrated energy company engaged across the full oil and gas value chain and increasingly in low‑carbon energy businesses. Its core activities include upstream exploration and production of oil and natural gas, midstream operations such as liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading and logistics, and downstream refining, petrochemicals, and fuel marketing. The company also supplies lubricants, specialty chemicals and related industrial products, and operates a widespread network of retail fuel stations and convenience services.
Founded in 1987, Repsol has grown from a national refiner into a global energy player through international exploration, production projects and commercial expansion.
