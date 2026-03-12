Rotork (LON:ROR) Issues Earnings Results

Rotork (LON:ROR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 17 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Rotork had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 14.85%.

Strong financial performance — orders +6% OCC and revenue +3.7% OCC (5.3% including Noah), with adjusted operating profit +10% OCC to GBP 191.5m , margins up to 24.6% and return on capital employed at 38.4% .

, margins up to and return on capital employed at . Growth+ strategy is delivering — target segments grew 8% OCC, CPI and Water & Power led momentum, and Rotork Service now represents 24% of group sales (iAM/digital revenues +40%).

(iAM/digital revenues +40%). Active, disciplined capital allocation — completed the GBP 40m Noah acquisition (plus ~GBP 2m contingent), returned capital via GBP 60m buybacks and a 7.1% higher dividend, announced two non-core disposals for GBP 24m, and finished with net cash of GBP 65m.

Near-term headwinds and cash pressure — customer-driven project delays in oil & gas late in the year may push revenue into 2026, foreign-exchange translation and a working-capital build reduced reported results and lowered free cash flow despite 101% cash conversion.

LON:ROR opened at GBX 316 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 358.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 344.76. Rotork has a 12-month low of GBX 266.80 and a 12-month high of GBX 393.60. The firm has a market cap of £2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Rotork from GBX 430 to GBX 420 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Panmure Gordon raised their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 360 to GBX 370 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 420 to GBX 390 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 396.

Positive Sentiment: Jefferies maintained a Buy rating and a relatively high price target of GBX 460, highlighting resilient execution, cash conversion and margin expansion that underpin investor confidence. Jefferies Buy Call

Jefferies maintained a Buy rating and a relatively high price target of GBX 460, highlighting resilient execution, cash conversion and margin expansion that underpin investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Rotork reported GBX 17 EPS for the quarter with a 17.13% return on equity and a 13.10% net margin; management provided a slide deck and conference call materials that reinforce the company’s Growth+ strategy and operational resilience. Earnings & Call

Rotork reported GBX 17 EPS for the quarter with a 17.13% return on equity and a 13.10% net margin; management provided a slide deck and conference call materials that reinforce the company’s Growth+ strategy and operational resilience. Positive Sentiment: Company announcement: Rotork reported another year of growth in 2025 with orders up ~6% and margin/return improvements — a structural positive that supports medium‑term earnings. Company Announcement

Company announcement: Rotork reported another year of growth in 2025 with orders up ~6% and margin/return improvements — a structural positive that supports medium‑term earnings. Positive Sentiment: Insider buying: director Kiet Huynh purchased 47 shares at GBX 319 on March 10, signaling some insider confidence (small size but sentimentally supportive). Insider Transaction

Insider buying: director Kiet Huynh purchased 47 shares at GBX 319 on March 10, signaling some insider confidence (small size but sentimentally supportive). Neutral Sentiment: Press/analysis pieces are debating whether the recent pullback is a buying opportunity and rebalancing of valuation vs. risk — useful reading for longer‑term investors but not new company-specific catalysts. Investors Chronicle Yahoo Analysis

Press/analysis pieces are debating whether the recent pullback is a buying opportunity and rebalancing of valuation vs. risk — useful reading for longer‑term investors but not new company-specific catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Berenberg trimmed its price target from GBX 430 to GBX 420 (still a Buy), which modestly reduces upside expectations and can pressure short‑term sentiment. Berenberg PT Cut LSE Broker Notes

Berenberg trimmed its price target from GBX 430 to GBX 420 (still a Buy), which modestly reduces upside expectations and can pressure short‑term sentiment. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan lowered its target more materially from GBX 420 to GBX 390 (but kept an Overweight rating), which likely contributed to selling pressure by narrowing perceived upside. JPMorgan PT Cut LSE Broker Notes

Rotork declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Rotork is a market-leading global provider of mission-critical intelligent flow control solutions for oil & gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process and industrial applications. We help customers around the world to improve efficiency, reduce emissions, minimise their environmental impact and assure safety. Rotork employs about 3,200 people, has manufacturing facilities in more than 17 locations and serves 170 countries through a global service network. Its shares have a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: ROR) and are a constituent of the FTSE 250 index.

