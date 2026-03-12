Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Short Interest Update

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 4,447,312 shares, a decrease of 42.8% from the February 12th total of 7,771,742 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,145,841 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 7,145,841 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYCEY. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC by 2,646.8% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC Stock Performance

Shares of RYCEY opened at $17.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $18.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.90.

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc is a UK-based multinational engineering company that designs, manufactures and services power systems for the civil and defence aerospace, marine and energy markets. The company’s core activities include the development and production of turbine engines for commercial and military aircraft, propulsion and power systems for naval vessels, and industrial gas turbines for power generation and distributed energy applications. A significant portion of its business is focused on aftermarket support, providing maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services and long-term service agreements to customers worldwide.

In aerospace, Rolls‑Royce is best known for its high-thrust turbofan engines used on widebody and regional aircraft, supported by comprehensive service programs and digital monitoring solutions that optimize engine health and operational availability.

