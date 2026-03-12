Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Short Interest Update

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 6,049,045 shares, a growth of 117.4% from the February 12th total of 2,782,461 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,806,703 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,806,703 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Roche

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Roche in the 4th quarter worth $4,372,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Roche by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 79,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 49,633 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new stake in Roche during the third quarter worth about $878,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roche in the 3rd quarter worth about $597,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roche by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period.

Get Roche alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RHHBY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Roche from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of Roche from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Roche Price Performance

Roche stock opened at $53.40 on Thursday. Roche has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.91.

Roche Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roche Holding AG is a Swiss multinational healthcare company headquartered in Basel, founded in 1896 by Fritz Hoffmann‑La Roche. The company operates primarily through two complementary divisions — Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics — and is known for integrating drug development with diagnostic capabilities to advance personalized healthcare. In the United States and other international markets, shares trade as American Depositary Receipts under the ticker RHHBY (OTCMKTS:RHHBY).

In pharmaceuticals, Roche focuses on developing and commercializing prescription medicines across therapeutic areas including oncology, immunology, infectious diseases and neuroscience, with a notable emphasis on targeted biologics and personalized therapies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.